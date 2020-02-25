BPD looking for man wanted for stealing guitar from Guitar Center

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for stealing a guitar from Guitar Center last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 19 at the Guitar Center, located at 3428 Ming Avenue. The suspect stole a guitar from the business while the employees were occupied. The man is described as white, in his 40s or 50s, tall, bald, with a tattoo of a swastika with wings and a hat on his neck.

He was wearing a red shirt, green jacket and jeans, the department said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.