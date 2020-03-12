BPD looking for man wanted for sexual battery, annoying three teen girls

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for annoying three teen girls as well as sexual battery.

The department said that today at around 8:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of New Stine Road regarding a report of a sexual battery of a teen girl. When officers arrived, they found two additional teen girls who reported similar offenses.

The girls said the offenses occurred between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., in the area of Hunter Avenue and Taylor Street.

Based on descriptions provided by witnesses and victims, investigators believe a single suspect was responsible for all three offenses, the department said.

The suspect has been described as black, in his 20s or 30s, up to 6 feet tall, athletic build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

