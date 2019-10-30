BPD looking for man wanted for hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier this month.

The department said the no-injury collision occurred on Oct. 22 at around 5: 30 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 2500 block of Oswell Street.The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a Hispanic man, 50-60 years old with short gray hair. He was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and a navy blue Los Angeles Rams hat driving a dark blue Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.