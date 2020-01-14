BPD looking for man suspected of stealing items from dentist’s office

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a theft at a dental office last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 15 at Lm Yeung DDS Dental, located at 4124 Ardmore Ave. The suspect was caught on surveillance stealing a camera and other items. He is described as white or Hispanic, slim build, with dark hair, unshaven, wearing a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tan camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.