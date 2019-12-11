BPD looking for man suspected of stealing from Apple Store

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man involved in a commercial burglary in October.

The department said that on Oct. 9, the suspect forced open the front door to the Apple Store in the Valley Plaza Mall, 2701 Ming Ave. Once inside, the suspect took several items before leaving the area.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, medium build, black hair in a ponytail with a goatee. He was wearing a light blue button-up t-shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.