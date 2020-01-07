BPD looking for man suspected of sexual battery of a teen

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery of a teen last month.

The department said the battery occurred on Dec. 3 at the Golden Empire Transit bus terminal, 2129 Chester Avenue. The suspect allegedly groped a teenage female against her will while she was waiting at the terminal.

The suspect is described as black, 18-19 years old, 6 feet tall,140 lbs., dark complexion with brown eyes and glasses. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shoes, with a tattoo of a dollar sign below his left eye and unknown words on right forehead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.