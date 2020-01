The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of a strong-arm robbery at a TJ Maxx store.

The department said the incident occurred on Oct. 27 at the TJ Maxx located at 3412 Ming Avenue. The suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, six feet tall, slim build, wearing a Washington Nationals baseball hat, long-sleeve black shirt and black shorts depicting marijuana leaves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.