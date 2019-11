The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a burglary on Monday.

The department said the burglary occurred at an apartment complex in the 7500 Block Scarlet River Drive. The suspect is described as a black man, slim build in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and dark-colored Vans-style shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.