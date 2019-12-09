BPD looking for man in residential burglary case

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a residential burglary.

The department said the burglary occurred on Nov. 23 at around 2:27 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Jeffrey Street. The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and a brown beard. He was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, blue or black pants, long light-colored socks and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.