BPD looking for man in assault, vehicle theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man involved in an assault and a vehicle theft on Tuesday.

The department said a vehicle was stolen from the 4100 block of Adidas Avenue. Later the same day, the victim found his vehicle in the 1900 block of South J Street. When he confronted the suspect, he was assaulted and the suspect fled, BPD said.

The suspect is described as a white man, mid 40s, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, thin build with reddish brown hair and light-colored eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.