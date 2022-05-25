BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a car on April 5 in Downtown Bakersfield.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of 24th Street.

The suspect is described as White, 30-40 years old, five feet eight inches to five feet ten inches, 160-180 pounds, with short red or blonde hair and a red or blonde goatee. Police say he may be in the area of 24th Street and Oak Street.





Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.