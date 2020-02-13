BPD looking for carjacking suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect of a carjacking last year.

The department said the incident occurred in the 4100 block of Cottonwood Road on Oct. 22. The suspect told the victim he had a firearm when he took the vehicle from her. No firearm was seen during the offense. The victim’s vehicle was recovered the same day, in the area of East Pacheco Road and Union Avenue.

The suspect has been described as Hispanic, in his 30s, six feet tall, slim build, bald, with a goatee, wearing a grey sweatshirt under a black jacket, grey or blue pants and possibly armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.