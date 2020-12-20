BPD looking for at-risk runaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk missing runaway.

The department said 16-year-old Alondra Moran was last seen on Saturday in the 1300 block of Innsbruck Drive. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway and her age. Alondra is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, according to BPD. Anyone with information on Alondra’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.