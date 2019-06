BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET)– Bakersfield Police need your help locating a runaway juvenile who is considered at-risk due to her age.

Charity Dean, 12, was last seen just before 1 a.m. on Monday in the 600 block of E. 4th Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Dean is 4’11”, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call BPD at (661) 327-7111.