BPD looking for at-risk missing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The department said Ana Luisa Moreno was last seen at around 2:45 p.m. in Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Moreno is described as being Hispanic, 38 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing olive green pants, a gray sweatshirt, yellow socks and a neck brace.

Anyone with information about Moreno’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.