BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk teen who has been missing since Sunday.

The department said 17-year-old Haley Stephens was last seen at around 9:24 p.m. in the 6400 block of Easter Lily Ct. She is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. She is described as being white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

BPD said she was wearing a black and burgundy shirt, colorful pajama bottoms and was wearing no shoes.

Anyone with information on Haley’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.