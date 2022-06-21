BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

Nathan Alyea, 16, was last seen Monday at about 7:30 p.m. near Pacheco Road and Monitor Street. He is considered at-risk because of his mental disability.

Alyea is described as White, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He also has a coin-sized birthmark on his left jaw line. He was last seen wearing gray gym shorts, no shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Alyea’s location is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.