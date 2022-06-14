BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen last seen Monday in east Bakersfield.

Jacob Medina, 14, was last seen in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street. He is considered at-risk since he has not previously ran away from home.

Medina is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.