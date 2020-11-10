BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk teen who went missing on Monday.

The department said 14-year-old Savannah Crawford was last seen at 3:30 p.m. in the 10900 block of Villa Hermosa Drive. Crawford is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. She is being described as being white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with maroon hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and Nike sandals, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.