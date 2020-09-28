BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk teen who has been missing for weeks.

The department said 17-year-old Alexis Palmer was last seen on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Cosmo Street. Palmer is considered at-risk because of a medical condition, according to BPD.

Alexis is described as being white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. She was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.