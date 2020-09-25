BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding an at-risk teen who has been missing since Sunday.

The department said Amanda Medina, 17, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Dunwoody Way, near Brimhall Road. Medina is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Amanda Medina

Description:

Age: 17 years old

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black “Proclub” sweatshirt and grey “Proclub” sweatpants

Anyone with information on Amanda’s location is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.