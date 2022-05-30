BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing man.

Chanthea Phai was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of Paseo Airosa at approximately 9 a.m. He is considered at-risk because of a medical condition and is unable to communicate. He is unfamiliar with the area.

Phai is described as Asian, 36 years old, five feet three inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a Target logo and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.