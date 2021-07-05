BPD looking for at-risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man who was last seen in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday. He is considered at-risk.
Brian David Soriano, 24, was last seen July 4 at around 2 p.m. in the 5300 block of White Pine Way, near Harris Road. Soriano is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.
Description:
- Hispanic male
- Age: 24
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 140 lbs.
- Brown Eyes, Black short hair
- Last seen wearing a black and white checkered pendleton, light blue jeans, white and black high-top Vans shoes
Anyone with information on Soriano’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.