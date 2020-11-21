BPD looking for at-risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk elderly man who went missing on Friday.

The department said 86-year-old John Flippen was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the 8100 block Westwold Drive. He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Flippen is described as being white 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a blue shirt with stripes across the front and dark-colored jeans, according to BPD. Flippen was last seen driving his vehicle, described as a 2013 black Lincoln MKX with a California license plate of 7DHE868.

Anyone with information on Flippen’s location is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.