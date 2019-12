The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who went missing this morning.

The department said 64-year-old Ramon Valdez-Magana, who is at-risk due to a medical condition, was last seen at around 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of College Avenue.

He has been described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.