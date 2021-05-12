BPD looking for 2 missing at-risk teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two missing at-risk teens.

The department said 16-year-old Stacy Florez and her 14-year-old sister Darlyne Florez were last seen on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Pacheco Road. They are both considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away, according to BPD.

Stacy is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Darlyne is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

More top headlines on KGET.com