BPD: Little Caeser’s Pizza burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is in search of a man who burglarized a Little Caesar’s Pizza in April.

The burglary took place at the Little Caesar’s Pizza located at 2512 South H St. on April 14 around 2 a.m. 

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt with a white graphic on the front, blue jeans and dark colored boot, either brown or black. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Officer T. Salazar at
(661)326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111. 

