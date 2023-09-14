BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be checking drivers for proper licensing and signs of impairment on Friday night.

BPD announced a scheduled DUI and license checkpoint on Sept. 15, at an undisclosed location. Officers will be checking drivers for signs of impairment as well as a valid drivers license during the stop.

BPD recognizes that well-publicized checkpoints can reduce impaired driving accidents by up to 20%. DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests which affords the greatest opportunity for achieving impaired driving deterrence.

The police encourage you to dial 911 if a suspected impaired driver is seen.