BPD launches recruiting website

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced Monday it has created a website to recruit officer candidates.

The JoinBPD.us site will serve as a starting point for prospective trainees and an ongoing resource for future officers and the public, according to a department news release.

“This dedicated recruiting website will help prepare potential candidates before they arrive at the academy, as well as help us attract smart, enthusiastic and innovative candidates who are willing to serve the public and who are interested in providing the community policing that Bakersfield residents want and expect from this department,” Chief Greg Terry said in the release.

The city is accepting applications for the department’s next academy class, set to begin in December. Officers who graduate from the academy and complete a year of service are eligible for a bonus up to $4,500.