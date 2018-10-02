Local News

BPD launches misconduct investigation following 17 News report

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 05:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 06:20 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department announced an investigation late Monday afternoon in response to 17 News reporting on the alleged misconduct by a much-honored officer. 

Chris Messick publicly accused the department of illegal activity, abusing its power and violating officer rights. We provided the department a list of specific allegations. 

A spokesman for the BPD said Chief Lyle Martin is not interested right now in doing an on-camera interview with 17 News about the alleged misconduct. The department responded with a statement

Martin said he ordered investigations of Messick's allegations -- both criminal and internal. Martin said the results of the criminal case will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney for review. 

