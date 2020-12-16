BPD, KCSO team up to deliver food baskets to struggling families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with High Desert Distribution today to distribute 500 food baskets to families struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food baskets contained turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, canned good, bread and more. All deliveries were done by officers and deputies who volunteered to deliver the baskets in person.

Families were chosen to receive the baskets based on referrals made by each department. BPD said the event was made possible through donations from benefit associations, volunteer organizations and business owners throughout Kern County.