BPD, KCSO say they’re prepared for any local unrest due to presidential inauguration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement say they’re prepared for any potential unrest that could arise due to today’s presidential inauguration.

The Bakersfield Police Department recently released a statement saying it has no local information indicating planned protest activity at this time but that they are prepared for any situation that may arise.

“As has been our stance throughout last year’s protests, and moving forward into 2021, we will do everything we can to facilitate and protect 1st Amendment activity. However, criminal law violations will not be tolerated,” the statement says.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released a similar statement, saying it “is monitoring the ongoing situation locally” and that deputies “will respond appropriately, as needed.”

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office warned residents earlier this week against committing crimes, regardless of whether they occur during a protest.

In addition, the California Highway Patrol has announced that officers have been placed on tactical alert to be able to respond to any potential threats that may arise across the state.