BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office will deliver 400 baskets of food to families throughout the county on Tuesday.

The basket delivery program, in which the agencies participate in conjunction with High Desert Distribution, helps families nominated by local law enforcement and community partners, authorities said. Some families were victims of crime during the past year.

Deliveries will begin at 7 a.m. This is the 38th year the agencies and High Desert Distribution have collaborated.