The 38th annual Christmas Basket giveaway happened on Tuesday morning.

This is an event that allows both law enforcement agencies in the community, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Bakersfield Police Department, to partner together and spread holiday cheer to those in need.

Bakersfield Chief of Police Greg Terry said, “this is one of the most special days of year for us. Law enforcement has a unique responsibility in our community, but today is even more unique where we are actually delivering food and toys to families.”

Nearly 100 law enforcement personnel joined on a chilly morning to fill their patrol cars and head to homes that needed some assistance.

Filling and organizing baskets and crossing things off Christmas lists is all taken care of by volunteers.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said that throughout the year deputies and police officers will take notice of who might need these baskets. Officers then use those notes to determine what addresses to deliver to.

Certainly another successful annual event in the community.