BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department mourned the loss of one of its retired K-9s.

The department posted on its Facebook page that K9 Jax passed away.

Jax and Senior Officer Ashby were partners from July of 2012 until Jax retired in January of 2021.

BPD said Jax never met a water bottle or traffic cone he didn’t like, and when off duty, he loved playing in the water and sleeping on the couch.

The department said Jax will be deeply missed by the Ashby family and forever appreciated for his years of dedicated service to his partner and this community.