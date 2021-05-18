BPD K-9 patrol vehicle involved in multi-vehicle collision in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Department K-9 patrol vehicle was involved in a collision early this morning.

The department said the accident happened at around 7:36 a.m. in the area of Oak St. and California Ave. The K-9 officer and his partner were not injured in the crash and neither was the driver of the other vehicle, according to BPD.

The department said the patrol car was heading southbound on Oak Street to assist officers with a foot pursuit of a grand theft auto suspect on the south side of town when the officer approached the intersection with the vehicle’s lights and siren on.

The vehicle stopped at the intersection before slowly entering. However, a vehicle traveling eastbound on California Avenue failed to see the patrol vehicle enter the intersection and hit it, according to BPD.

The department said the patrol vehicle overturned and that the collision caused the vehicles to

hit two additional vehicles stopped for northbound travel on Oak Street. No one in those vehicles were injured.