BPD K-9 Jax retires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department K-9 Jax has retired after 7 1/2 years on the force.

Jax was partnered with Senior Officer Jared Ashby in May 2013, police said in a Facebook post. With Jax’s retirement, Ashby purchased the dog from the city at a cost of $1, a transaction done for accounting purposes.

“The day has come, I hung up Jax’s leash for the last time,” Ashby said in the post. “Jax has retired after over seven and a half years of finding bad guys and conducting dignitary protection sweeps.”

He said, “Those that know him, know he loved hanging out at the range, stealing traffic cones (one of his favorite toys) and getting affection from everyone.”