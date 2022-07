BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash on California and Chester avenues near Bakersfield High School.

The incident was reported on the PulsePoint website at 5:13 p.m.

We have reached out to BPD and have not received a response at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.