UPDATE (Nov. 16, 3:49 p.m.): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Justin Esqueda has died of his injuries. Esqueda was initially transported from the scene to Kern Medical and then to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death, according to KCSO.

UPDATE (Oct. 30, 9:35 a.m.): The suspect has been identified as Justin Esqueda, 30, and he was being treated at a hospital, deputies said. He faces six counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of felon in possession of a gun, one count of felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle.