BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in a suspicious circumstance investigation, according to a release by the BPD.

The department said, a witness reported seeing a child walking at the South Haley Street and Potomac Avenue intersection when a vehicle approached her and pulled her in on Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. The vehicle then left eastbound on Potomac Avenue.

The child is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 to 6 years old, 4-feet tall and 70 pounds with black shoulder-length hair, BPD said. She was wearing a black shirt, green shorts and a backpack.

BPD said, the vehicle at the scene is described as an older model silver mini-van with dark tinted rear windows and no license plate. The vehicle is possibly being driven by a Hispanic male.

A door-to-door canvass of the neighborhood was conducted and no missing children were identified, the department said. A check of nearby schools was conducted and no children were identified as unaccounted for.

Anyone with information regarding the child or vehicle described is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.