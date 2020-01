BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed that it has received reports of shots fired at the Clinica Sierra Vista building located at 2000 Physicians Boulevard.

The department said officers were sent to the area at around 11:30 a.m. No victims or suspects were immediately located. The incident, which is still under investigation, is not believed to be an active shooter situation.

No nearby schools were placed on lockdown, according to officials.