BPD investigating photo where officer wore blackface as part of Halloween costume more than decade ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has opened an investigation after discovering a photo on social media where one of its officers wore blackface as part of a Halloween costume sometime before 2010.

The photo was included in the officer’s high school yearbook and taken several years before the officer became employed with the department, according to a news release.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and Internal Affairs is investigating.

Police Chief Greg Terry said, “The use of ‘blackface’ in any context is inappropriate and offensive. We do not condone any behavior that degrades members of our community. The Bakersfield Police Department is committed to serving our diverse city with dignity and respect, and we are taking immediate action to ensure that standard is met in our hiring process, our training, and our daily actions.”