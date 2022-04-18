BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a threat made on social media against the students and staff of Earl Warren Junior High School.

Ultimately, BPD concluded the threats to be unsubstantiated at this time. They are working with the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to investigate further and find the origin and author of the threat.

There may be a police presence around the neighborhood and school as the department continues its investigation.

At this time, it is unclear what the threat entailed.