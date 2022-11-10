BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force — including multiple baton strikes — by officers who took two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody last month.

As with all incidents involving use of force by officers, an investigation began immediately after the Oct. 23 incident, which was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, police said in a news release. The neighbor cooperated with police and uploaded the footage the same day so investigators could book it into evidence, the release says.

“The Bakersfield Police Department has been contacted by several concerned parties based upon the video depicting the use of force being circulated on several social media platforms,” according to the release. “The video does depict Bakersfield police officers. The use of force investigation is ongoing and the involved officers remain on full duty.”

Officials have conducted officer and suspect interviews and reviewed footage, police said.

The incident happened at about 1:10 a.m. when police were called to a report of four people using a hammer to break into a business on White Lane east of South H Street and south of Planz Road. Officers arrived and the suspects ran, according to the release.

Officers chased two suspects into an apartment complex where forced was used to arrest them. Both teens received medical care at the scene and were taken to a hospital for medical clearance before booking, police said.

Both were booked into Kern County Jail that morning, police said.