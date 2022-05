BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield.

Officers got a call about the incident on Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man.

No other details about the incident were immediately available by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.