BPD investigating homicide in Central Bakersfield

Apr 08, 2019

Updated: Apr 08, 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: After a further investigation, police discovered the shooting originated in an apartment in the 600 block of 33rd Street. 

Police arrested Marquis Candler, 30, around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday for murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several firearms related violations. 

UPDATE 10 a.m.: Kern County Sheriff's Office has identifed the man killed as Jamore Joseph Holliday, 47, of Bakersfield. 

UPDATE 4 a.m.: The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central Bakersfield.

According to Sgt. Andrew Burich, police received a call around 1:20 a.m. about a shooting at a Fastrip at the corner of 34th and Q Streets. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. 

She was taken to the hospital and is in non-life threatening condition. 

After speaking with the female victim, police determined there was a second victim and located a male nearby. 

He had also been shot and died at the scene. 

Police could not say how many times the man had been shot.

Police currently have the 600 and 700 blocks of 32nd and 33rd Streets blocked off as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

