BPD investigating deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD received a call about a shooting at 1:54 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.