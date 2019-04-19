BPD investigating deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield.
BPD received a call about a shooting at 1:54 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
