BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop at a red light and collided with another vehicle in the intersection. The man riding the motorcycle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said in a statement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Officials said the intersection at Coffee and Stockdale would be closed for several hours for the investigation. Avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.