BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with major injuries Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Verde Street and H Street, according to BPD. It is unclear how the bicyclist was hit. The driver of the car that hit the bicyclist remained at the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries.