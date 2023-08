BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving a person riding a scooter has been reported near Highway 178 and Bedford Green Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP said the person riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle and was ejected to the center divider.

Westbound lanes on Highway 178 are currently blocked from west of Canteria Drive, according to CHP.

The Bakersfield Police Department was also seen at the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.